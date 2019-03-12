Natera (NTRA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.79. Natera has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 58,224 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 920.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,897,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.