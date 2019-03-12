Natera Inc (NTRA) COO Sells $54,560.00 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $54,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, December 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 565 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $7,000.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 508,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,396. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 102,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Natera by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after buying an additional 1,419,390 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Natera by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,095,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Natera by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Natera Inc (NTRA) COO Sells $54,560.00 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/natera-inc-ntra-coo-sells-54560-00-in-stock.html.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.