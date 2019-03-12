Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Tops $11.09 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $20,578.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00019209 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Poloniex and Bittylicious.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.03308602 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.02506147 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00044924 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003197 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000584 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Bitsane, Livecoin, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

