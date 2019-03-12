MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

MFSF stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. MutualFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MutualFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MutualFirst Financial (MFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.