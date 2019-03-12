Msci (MSCI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Msci earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 price target on shares of Msci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Msci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Msci from $172.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $183.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Msci has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $193.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 125.73%. The business had revenue of $361.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,988,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

