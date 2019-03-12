Moving Cloud Coin (MCC) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Moving Cloud Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Moving Cloud Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $170,482.00 worth of Moving Cloud Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moving Cloud Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI trade, BCEX and CoinEgg. During the last week, Moving Cloud Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00393831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.01687244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00227060 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004959 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Moving Cloud Coin Coin Profile

Moving Cloud Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Moving Cloud Coin’s official Twitter account is @MCC_blockcity . Moving Cloud Coin’s official website is www.mcsports.cn/mcblock/en

Buying and Selling Moving Cloud Coin

Moving Cloud Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DOBI trade and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moving Cloud Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moving Cloud Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moving Cloud Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

