Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Reduced by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223,517 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,453,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,224 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,850 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,498 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. 2,408,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,747,512. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy ms” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

