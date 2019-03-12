Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Mongodb to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mongodb stock opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $109.97.
In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $61,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,672,797.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,332,440. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/mongodb-mdb-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.
Mongodb Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.