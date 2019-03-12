Mongodb (MDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Mongodb to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mongodb stock opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $109.97.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $61,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,672,797.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,332,440. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Mongodb to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Nomura set a $63.00 price target on Mongodb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/mongodb-mdb-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.