Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 697,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $777.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

