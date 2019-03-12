Momo (MOMO) Stock Price Up 12%

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares rose 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $36.44. Approximately 19,949,237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 3,809,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TH Capital decreased their price objective on Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Momo by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Momo by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Momo by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

