Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in Sprint Corp (S)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 2,277.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,366,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,338,000 after buying an additional 10,888,543 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 298.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,206,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,126,000 after buying an additional 5,399,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 145.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,604,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,275,000 after buying an additional 5,100,266 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 414.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,930,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after buying an additional 1,555,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sprint had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on S shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

