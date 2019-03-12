Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $54.65 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 246.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,027 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $54,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,845 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182,367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,237,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,541,000 after purchasing an additional 722,431 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $6,094,928.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,889,026,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,343 shares of company stock valued at $100,559,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.645 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $124.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $54.65 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/mn-services-vermogensbeheer-b-v-has-54-65-million-stake-in-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.