Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,326 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Michael Kors by 1,870.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Michael Kors by 114.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KORS opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/mn-services-vermogensbeheer-b-v-grows-stake-in-michael-kors-holdings-ltd-kors.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KORS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Michael Kors from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Michael Kors from $74.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Michael Kors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Michael Kors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS).

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.