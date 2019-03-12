Mineral Mountain Resources (MMV) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 143,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 59,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of $10.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.77.

Mineral Mountain Resources Company Profile (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

