Middlesex Water (MSEX) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 1363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $29,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,698.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 961,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $943.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

