MGM Resorts International (MGM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Despite reporting better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018, we remain apprehensive of MGM Resorts' future performance as increasing competition and high-debt burden remain significant headwinds. Shares of MGM Resorts have declined over the past year. Earnings estimates for the current year have also been revised downward over the past month, reflecting analysts’ concern surrounding the company’s future earnings potential. However, during the fourth quarter, the top line gained 17.5% year over year, backed by higher revenues at MGM China. Based on improving market scenario, the company seems to be optimistic about its performance in 2019. The upside is likely to be driven by newly opened properties and MGM’s efforts to improve margins.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at $491,841.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

