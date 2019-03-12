Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.42 Million

Analysts expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report sales of $279.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.60 million and the highest is $281.23 million. Methode Electronics reported sales of $249.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Methode Electronics.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.29 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of MEI stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. 286,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

In related news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas bought 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $143,260.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,694.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Hornung acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $181,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,670 shares of company stock worth $468,233 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.