Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/4/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We rate MRK 12-month PT of $95. We think there is upside to Keytruda sales estimates. Sales growth across oncology, vaccines, animal health, and select hospital/specialty care products, as well as margin expansion opportunities, are underappreciated, in our view. Therefore, we expect upward earnings revisions and multiple expansion in 2019+ to drive MRK’s shares higher. Valuation Summary We arrive at our 12-month price target of $95 for Merck shares by using a blend of Base case analyses.””

2/22/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/24/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Merck’s new products like Keytruda, Lynparza, and Bridion are contributing meaningfully to the top line. Keytruda sales are gaining momentum with approval for additional indications, especially in the first-line lung cancer setting as it is the only anti-PD-1 approved in this setting. Animal health and vaccine products are also performing strongly and remain core growth drivers for Merck. Meanwhile, Merck will continue to focus on cost-cutting initiatives to drive the bottom line. However, generic competition for several drugs and pricing pressure will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Rising competitive pressure on the diabetes franchise and on products like Isentress (HIV), Zepatier (HCV) and Zostavax (vaccine) remains. Merck’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. Estimates have gone down slightly ahead of Q4 results. Merck has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

1/23/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 64,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,105,711.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $18,080,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,108,129.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,599 shares of company stock valued at $54,627,132 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

