Mercadolibre (MELI) Receives Negative Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their negative rating on shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.08.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $481.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.12. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $483.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.