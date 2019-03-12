Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Reduces Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,822.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. CIBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Sandler O’Neill raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

