Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $5.14 Million Holdings in First Community Co. (FCCO)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in First Community were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Community by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Community Co. has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $26.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

