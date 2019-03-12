Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Position in First Bancshares Inc (FBMS)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. First Bancshares comprises 1.6% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 3.11% of First Bancshares worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Bancshares by 16,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

FBMS opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. First Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.23%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

