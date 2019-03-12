Melrose Industries (MRO) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research note published on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

LON MRO opened at GBX 177.95 ($2.33) on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 261.90 ($3.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.55.

In related news, insider David Alexander Roper bought 643,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £997,583.10 ($1,303,519.01).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

