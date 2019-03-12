Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,145,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 1,609,180 shares.The stock last traded at $118.11 and had previously closed at $117.89.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $388,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,216 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

