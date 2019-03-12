Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. 62,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

