Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Holdings Boosted by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,103,000 after buying an additional 1,876,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,649 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 10,018.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,593,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,640 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,414,000 after purchasing an additional 428,785 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,258,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,170,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,825,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,817 shares of company stock valued at $41,996,365 in the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/medpace-holdings-inc-medp-holdings-boosted-by-ibex-investors-llc.html.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.