Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Holdings Boosted by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,103,000 after buying an additional 1,876,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,649 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 10,018.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,593,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,640 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,414,000 after purchasing an additional 428,785 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MEDP stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.
In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,258,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,170,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,825,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,817 shares of company stock valued at $41,996,365 in the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
