Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coffee (JVA)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Maxim Group currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coffee from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Coffee from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Coffee stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.93. Coffee has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coffee by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

