Materialise NV Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Materialise in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.41 million. Materialise had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTLS. ValuEngine cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, KBC Securities cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.61 million, a PE ratio of 187.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09. Materialise has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Materialise by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.