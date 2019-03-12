Matador Resources (MTDR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.19. 3,134,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,294,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,732.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 80,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 967.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 139,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

