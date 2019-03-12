Mason Capital Management LLC Has $55.24 Million Holdings in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Mason Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 771,021 shares during the period. Xerox makes up about 2.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mason Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Xerox worth $55,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,772,000 after purchasing an additional 647,882 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 41,030.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. 14,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,202. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.65. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

