Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.21% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,968,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after purchasing an additional 487,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,448,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,248,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,248,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,879 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,759,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 278,467 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $571.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/martingale-asset-management-l-p-trims-position-in-suncoke-energy-inc-sxc.html.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.