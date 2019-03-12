Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 37,777 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $822,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 112.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

