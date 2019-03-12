Markel Co. (MKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,300.00.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel stock opened at $968.80 on Tuesday. Markel has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). Markel had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.99, for a total value of $103,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K Bruce Connell purchased 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $968.78 per share, with a total value of $193,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,157.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,167. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its position in Markel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Markel by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Markel by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.