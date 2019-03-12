Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $333,000 in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Stock

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Washington Federal by 2,571.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 932,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 948,356.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 711,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 711,267 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,055,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,761,000 after purchasing an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 327,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,361,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 274,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

