Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,361 Steris PLC (STE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Steris by 10,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,572,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Steris by 2,546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 868,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after buying an additional 835,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,549,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,498,000 after buying an additional 800,900 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $63,124,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Steris by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 958,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,366,000 after buying an additional 340,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Steris stock opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.04. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Steris had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $696.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $249,552.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,396 shares of company stock worth $1,226,593. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

