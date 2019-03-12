Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,879 salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,105,417.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,849.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,028 shares of company stock valued at $78,200,323. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $166.15. The company has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.72, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

