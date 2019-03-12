Macerich Co (MAC) SVP Kenneth Volk Sells 5,000 Shares

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) SVP Kenneth Volk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $210,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,113.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 724,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.92. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.64 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,780,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,854,000 after purchasing an additional 187,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,757,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,350,000 after buying an additional 1,383,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,680,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,293,000 after buying an additional 302,366 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,008.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,907,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after buying an additional 2,645,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,739,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,452,000 after buying an additional 1,348,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Macerich from $72.50 to $65.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macerich to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Macerich to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

