Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $928.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $177.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.94.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $36,639,278.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $577,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,782.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,914,928 shares of company stock valued at $414,622,960. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $145.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $164.79.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.