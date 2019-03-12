Luk Fook Holdings (International) (LKFLF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Luk Fook Holdings Limited is a jewellery retailer. The company principally engages in the sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing and retailing of gold and platinum jewellery and gem-set jewellery products primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Korea, the United States, Canada and Australia. Luk Fook Holdings Limited is headquartered in Jordan, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS LKFLF opened at $3.05 on Friday. Luk Fook Holdings has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; retailing optical products; wholesaling and retailing watches; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

