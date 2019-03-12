LPL Financial (LPLA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LPL Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, insider Thomas Gooley sold 29,876 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,814,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 40,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $3,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,445.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,205 shares of company stock worth $14,011,530. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $287,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

