Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 806,517 Shares of Nucor Co. (NUE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 806,517 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.77% of Nucor worth $125,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,988 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

Shares of NUE opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

