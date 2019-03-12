Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 146,889 Shares of Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,889 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $80,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 340,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $148,445.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $80,765.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.14, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.85. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.93 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/lord-abbett-co-llc-acquires-146889-shares-of-penumbra-inc-pen.html.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.