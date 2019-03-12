LiteBar (LTB) Market Capitalization Reaches $71,820.00

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One LiteBar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00001928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LiteBar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. LiteBar has a market capitalization of $71,820.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiteBar alerts:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 765.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LiteBar Coin Profile

LiteBar (CRYPTO:LTB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 990,668 coins. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco . The official website for LiteBar is litebar.co

Buying and Selling LiteBar

LiteBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.