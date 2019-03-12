Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.14 Million

Analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post $770.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.00 million and the lowest is $758.90 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $757.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 792 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $69,331.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher L. Mapes sold 12,503 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $1,094,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 231,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,198 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

