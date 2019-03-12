Linamar (LNR) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of TSE LNR traded down C$2.33 on Tuesday, reaching C$48.45. 465,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,066. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$42.91 and a 12 month high of C$76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.36 per share, with a total value of C$2,268,000.00. Insiders have acquired 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,277 in the last ninety days.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.