Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00075671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $337,657.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.01454468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

