Leucrotta Exploration (LXE) PT Lowered to C$1.20

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report published on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Shares of CVE:LXE opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 million and a PE ratio of -36.00. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$2.12.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.