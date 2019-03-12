Lennar (LEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Lennar remains well poised to gain from the diverse revenue mix, above-average order growth, steady top-line performance, solid backlog and improving SG&A leverage. However, estimates for fiscal 209 and 2020 have been trending downward over the past two months, thereby limiting the stock’s upside potential. Gross margin compression due to higher construction costs is a pressing concern for Lennar. Also, rising land and labor costs added to the woes. Gross margin on home sales was down 30 basis points in the fiscal fourth quarter.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lennar from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Lennar to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.57. 80,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 11.48. Lennar has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,845,690.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

