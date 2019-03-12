LEG Immobilien (LEG) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. Commerzbank set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €98.10 ($114.07) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.54 ($127.37).

Shares of LEG opened at €103.80 ($120.70) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

