LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given LCNB an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $228.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.51. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 21.42%. Equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

In other LCNB news, insider John F. Smiley sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $44,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,129 shares of company stock worth $275,205 in the last ninety days. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LCNB by 928.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 37.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LCNB by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

